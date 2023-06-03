In Saturday's Round of 32 of the French Open, Mirra Andreeva, the No. 143-ranked player, will clash with Cori Gauff (ranked No. 6).

You can watch Tennis Channel to catch the action as Andreeva attempts to take down Gauff.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Andreeva vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Andreeva took down Diane Parry 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In her most recent tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Andreeva went down in the round of 16 to No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 3-6, 1-6 on May 1.

Gauff is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 61-ranked Julia Grabher in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Gauff's last tournament, she squared off against No. 38-ranked Marie Bouzkova in the round of 32 on May 14 and was beaten 6-4, 2-6, 2-6.

Andreeva and Gauff haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Andreeva vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Mirra Andreeva Cori Gauff +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

