Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Mirra Andreeva (No. 143 ranking) will take on Cori Gauff (No. 6) in the Round of 32 of the French Open on Saturday, June 3.
In this Round of 32 match against Andreeva (+110), Gauff is favored to win with -140 odds.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, June 3
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 58.3% chance to win.
|Mirra Andreeva
|Cori Gauff
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-140
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|58.3%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|51.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.6
Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 79-ranked Diane Parry 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday, Andreeva reached the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Gauff beat No. 61-ranked Julia Grabher, winning 6-2, 6-3.
- In her 10 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Andreeva has played an average of 19.0 games.
- On clay, Andreeva has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 17.7 games per match while winning 64.2% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Gauff has played 55 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.2% of the games. She averages 20.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- Gauff has averaged 18.9 games per match and 8.4 games per set in eight matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.
- Andreeva and Gauff have not competed against each other since 2015.
