Mirra Andreeva (No. 143 ranking) will take on Cori Gauff (No. 6) in the Round of 32 of the French Open on Saturday, June 3.

In this Round of 32 match against Andreeva (+110), Gauff is favored to win with -140 odds.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 58.3% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Cori Gauff +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 79-ranked Diane Parry 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday, Andreeva reached the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Gauff beat No. 61-ranked Julia Grabher, winning 6-2, 6-3.

In her 10 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Andreeva has played an average of 19.0 games.

On clay, Andreeva has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 17.7 games per match while winning 64.2% of games.

In the past 12 months, Gauff has played 55 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.2% of the games. She averages 20.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Gauff has averaged 18.9 games per match and 8.4 games per set in eight matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Andreeva and Gauff have not competed against each other since 2015.

