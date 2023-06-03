The Round of 32 at the French Open is set for Saturday, with Marcos Giron, the No. 75-ranked player, taking on Nicolas Jarry, the No. 35-ranked player.

You can watch Tennis Channel to catch the action as Jarry tries to knock out Giron.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nicolas Jarry vs. Marcos Giron Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Jarry vs. Giron Matchup Info

Jarry is looking to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul in Thursday's Round of 64.

Jarry won his most recent tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open), beating No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in the final 7-6, 6-1 on May 27.

Giron came out on top 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 versus Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In his most recent tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open) on May 24, Giron played Taylor Fritz in the round of 16 and lost 6-4, 2-6, 3-6.

Jarry hasn't played Giron in the past five years.

Jarry vs. Giron Odds and Probabilities

Nicolas Jarry Marcos Giron -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.