In the French Open Round of 32 on Saturday, No. 35-ranked Nicolas Jarry faces No. 75 Marcos Giron.

With -350 odds, Jarry is the favorite against Giron (+240) for this match.

Nicolas Jarry vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Nicolas Jarry vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 77.8% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Marcos Giron -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.9

Nicolas Jarry vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

Jarry took down Tommy Paul 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Giron advanced to the Round of 32 by taking down No. 41-ranked Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

Jarry has played 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.1 games per match.

On clay, Jarry has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 53.2% of games.

In the past year, Giron has played 54 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.3% of the games. He averages 24.7 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

In 10 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Giron has averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 53.2% of the games.

Jarry and Giron have not matched up against each other since 2015.

