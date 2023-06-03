Olga Danilovic, the No. 105-ranked player, and Ons Jabeur, the No. 7-ranked player, will come together on June 3 for a match in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Olga Danilovic vs. Ons Jabeur Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Danilovic vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

By defeating No. 53-ranked Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday, Danilovic reached the Round of 32.

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Danilovic lost in the qualification round 1 to No. 175-ranked Ana Konjuh, 2-6, 5-7 on May 8.

Jabeur beat Oceane Dodin 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Jabeur's last tournament, she played No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa in the round of 64 on May 12 and lost 1-6, 4-6.

Danilovic and Jabeur haven't played each other in the last five years.

Danilovic vs. Jabeur Odds and Probabilities

Olga Danilovic Ons Jabeur +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 41 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59

