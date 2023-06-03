No. 105-ranked Olga Danilovic will face No. 7 Ons Jabeur in the French Open Round of 32 on Saturday, June 3.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Danilovic (+260), Jabeur is favored to win with -350 odds.

Olga Danilovic vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Olga Danilovic vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 77.8% chance to win.

Olga Danilovic Ons Jabeur +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 41 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59

Olga Danilovic vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Danilovic beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 7-5.

Jabeur will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 122-ranked Oceane Dodin in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Danilovic has played 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.5 games per match.

In her nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, Danilovic has played an average of 22.1 games.

Jabeur is averaging 20.6 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 56.0% of those games.

On clay, Jabeur has played nine matches and averaged 17.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set.

This is the first time that Danilovic and Jabeur have matched up in the last five years.

