Following the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Patrick Cantlay is in third at -6.

Looking to place a wager on Patrick Cantlay at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Cantlay has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score six times and a top-10 score eight times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Cantlay has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five events, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Cantlay has made the cut in eight consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 12 -10 267 1 19 8 11 $12.3M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

The past seven times Cantlay has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard two times. He's also been among the top five five times and his average finish has been 11th.

Cantlay made the cut in each of his last seven attempts at this event.

Cantlay finished third in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-72 course measures 7,571 yards this week, 270 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Cantlay will take to the 7,571-yard course this week at Muirfield Village GC after having played courses with an average length of 7,320 yards in the past year.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay finished in the 25th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.96 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Cantlay was better than 85% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Cantlay fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Cantlay had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Cantlay had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that last competition, Cantlay's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Cantlay ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Cantlay finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Cantlay Odds to Win: +350 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Cantlay's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.