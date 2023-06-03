The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley

Trevor Kelley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 53 hits, batting .252 this season with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 96th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 62.3% of his games this season (33 of 53), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (32.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (20.8%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

Devers has driven in a run in 27 games this season (50.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (22.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year (23 of 53), with two or more runs six times (11.3%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 24 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings