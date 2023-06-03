Red Sox vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) versus the Boston Red Sox (29-27) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 3.
The probable starters are Garrett Whitlock (2-2) for the Red Sox and Trevor Kelley (0-1) for the Rays.
Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rays
|Red Sox vs Rays Odds
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Red Sox have a record of 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Boston is 11-8 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 293 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Davies
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly
|May 30
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
|May 31
|Reds
|L 5-4
|James Paxton vs Luke Weaver
|June 1
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Trevor Kelley
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 4
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Taj Bradley
|June 5
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|James Paxton vs Shane Bieber
|June 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Chris Sale vs Tanner Bibee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.