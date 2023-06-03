Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox head into the first of a four-game series against Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 65 total home runs.

Boston's .436 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox are fifth in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Boston scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (293 total, 5.2 per game).

The Red Sox's .334 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out eight times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.315).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Trevor Kelley 6/3/2023 Rays - Home - Tyler Glasnow 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians - Away Chris Sale Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.