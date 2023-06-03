Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) matching up with the New York Yankees (34-25) at 7:15 PM ET (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (6-0, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Michael Grove (0-1, 8.44 ERA).

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Yankees vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have a record of 4-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 26, or 65%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 26-14, a 65% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 277.

The Yankees have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule