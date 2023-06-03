Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (34-25) will take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at -105. The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (6-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Michael Grove - LAD (0-1, 8.44 ERA)

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 26 (65%) of those contests.

The Yankees have gone 26-14 (winning 65% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 3-5 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+100)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

