The Round of 32 at the French Open is set for Saturday, with Thiago Seyboth Wild, the No. 172-ranked player, matching up with Yoshihito Nishioka, the No. 33-ranked player.

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Nishioka vs. Seyboth Wild Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Nishioka defeated Max Purcell 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Nishioka was eliminated by Lorenzo Sonego (5-7, 3-6) on May 13 in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Seyboth Wild advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 423-ranked Guido Pella 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.

On February 26, Seyboth Wild lost to No. 115-ranked Camilo Ugo Carabelli, 6-1, 1-6, 1-6, in the qualification final of his most recent tournament, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.

Nishioka and Seyboth Wild haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Nishioka vs. Seyboth Wild Odds and Probabilities

Yoshihito Nishioka Thiago Seyboth Wild +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

