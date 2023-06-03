Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Round of 32 at the French Open is set for Saturday, with Thiago Seyboth Wild, the No. 172-ranked player, matching up with Yoshihito Nishioka, the No. 33-ranked player.
Tune in to see Nishioka and Seyboth Wild on Tennis Channel.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, June 3
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Nishioka vs. Seyboth Wild Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Nishioka defeated Max Purcell 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.
- Nishioka was eliminated by Lorenzo Sonego (5-7, 3-6) on May 13 in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Seyboth Wild advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 423-ranked Guido Pella 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.
- On February 26, Seyboth Wild lost to No. 115-ranked Camilo Ugo Carabelli, 6-1, 1-6, 1-6, in the qualification final of his most recent tournament, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.
- Nishioka and Seyboth Wild haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Nishioka vs. Seyboth Wild Odds and Probabilities
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|Thiago Seyboth Wild
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|47.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.