In a match scheduled for Saturday, Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 172 in rankings) will take on Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 33) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Seyboth Wild carries -175 odds to take home a win against Nishioka (+135).

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Seyboth Wild has a 63.6% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Thiago Seyboth Wild +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Nishioka took down Max Purcell 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Seyboth Wild reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 423-ranked Guido Pella 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.

In his 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Nishioka has played an average of 24.4 games.

In his five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Nishioka has played an average of 23.6 games.

In his four matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Seyboth Wild is averaging 24.0 games per match and winning 42.7% of those games.

Seyboth Wild has averaged 27.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set in three matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Nishioka and Seyboth Wild have played in the last five years.

