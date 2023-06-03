Zhizhen Zhang, the No. 71-ranked player, and Casper Ruud, the No. 4-ranked player, will the hit court on June 3 for a match in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

You can follow the action on Tennis Channel as Ruud looks to take down Zhang.

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Casper Ruud Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Zhang vs. Ruud Matchup Info

Zhang is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 153-ranked Thiago Agustin Tirante in Thursday's Round of 64.

Zhang was beaten by Arthur Fils (3-6, 2-6) on May 22 in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Ruud came out on top 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 against Giulio Zeppieri in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal of his last tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open) on May 25, Ruud was taken down by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7, 5-7.

This is the first time that Zhang and Ruud have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Zhang vs. Ruud Odds and Probabilities

Zhizhen Zhang Casper Ruud +500 Odds to Win Match -800 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

