On Saturday, Zhizhen Zhang (No. 71 in the world) takes on Casper Ruud (No. 4) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

In the Round of 32, Ruud is favored over Zhang, with -800 odds against the underdog's +500.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 88.9% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Casper Ruud +500 Odds to Win Match -800 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

By beating No. 153-ranked Thiago Agustin Tirante 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday, Zhang advanced to the Round of 32.

Ruud will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win over No. 129-ranked Giulio Zeppieri in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Through 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Zhang has played 25.1 games per match and won 50.3% of them.

In his 10 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Zhang has played an average of 26.6 games.

Ruud is averaging 27.1 games per match in his 58 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.2% of those games.

In 23 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Ruud has averaged 24.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 54.5% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Zhang and Ruud have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.