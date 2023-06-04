Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- with a slugging percentage of .765 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York in OBP (.404) and total hits (51) this season.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and first in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- He has homered in 30.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 49), and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.9% of his games this season, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 24.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (63.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (61.9%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (38.1%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (52.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Miller (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.