The Round of 16 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Elise Mertens, the No. 28-ranked player, going up against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the No. 333-ranked player.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Elise Mertens Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Pavlyuchenkova vs. Mertens Matchup Info

Pavlyuchenkova is looking to maintain momentum after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 25-ranked Anastasia Potapova in Friday's Round of 32.

In her last tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg), Pavlyuchenkova made a run before losing to Lauren Davis in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-7, 0-6 on May 25.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Mertens took home the victory against No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula, winning 6-1, 6-3.

Mertens suffered defeat in the round of 64 of her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 12, when she went down 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 to Anna Kalinskaya.

This is the first time that Pavlyuchenkova and Mertens have gone head to head in the last five years.

Pavlyuchenkova vs. Mertens Odds and Probabilities

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Elise Mertens -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

