In the French Open Round of 16 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 28-ranked Elise Mertens versus No. 333 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Pavlyuchenkova is getting -115 odds to win versus Mertens (-110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Elise Mertens Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has a 53.5% chance to win.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Elise Mertens -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Elise Mertens Trends and Insights

By beating No. 25-ranked Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 on Friday, Pavlyuchenkova reached the Round of 16.

Mertens will look to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In her 12 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pavlyuchenkova has played an average of 20.0 games.

Pavlyuchenkova has played seven matches on clay over the past year, and 19.6 games per match.

Mertens has averaged 21.1 games per match through her 52 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 55.1% of the games.

In eight matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Mertens has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 57.7% of the games.

Pavlyuchenkova and Mertens have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.