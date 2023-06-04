Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked player, and Lorenzo Musetti, the No. 18-ranked player, will meet on June 4 for a match in the Round of 16 of the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Alcaraz vs. Musetti Matchup Info

Alcaraz is coming off a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 32-ranked Denis Shapovalov in Friday's Round of 32.

Alcaraz was eliminated in the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 3-6, 6-7 by No. 135-ranked Fabian Marozsan on May 15.

Musetti will look to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 13-ranked Cameron Norrie in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Musetti's last tournament, he squared off against No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16 on May 16 and was defeated 5-7, 5-7.

Alcaraz and Musetti have reached a stalemate, with the two competitors each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on July 24, 2022 ended with Musetti earning the 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 win.

Alcaraz and Musetti have matched up evenly when squaring off, as they've each taken three of six sets.

In 62 total games, Musetti has the upper hand, earning the win in 32 of them, while Alcaraz has won 30.

Alcaraz vs. Musetti Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Lorenzo Musetti -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +140 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 60.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.1

