In the French Open Round of 16 on Sunday, No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti.

Alcaraz is the favorite (-550) in this match, compared to the underdog Musetti, who is +375.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 84.6% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Lorenzo Musetti -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +140 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 60.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.1

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

Alcaraz took down Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Musetti took down No. 13-ranked Cameron Norrie, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Alcaraz has played 65 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.6 games per match.

Alcaraz has played 31 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.4 games per match.

Musetti is averaging 23.4 games per match in his 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.1% of those games.

Musetti has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 29 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Alcaraz and Musetti each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on July 24, 2022, with Musetti securing the win 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.

Alcaraz and Musetti have been equally balanced, each clinching three of six sets versus the other.

Musetti and Alcaraz have competed in 62 total games, and Musetti has won more often, claiming 32 of them.

In two matches between Alcaraz and Musetti, they have played 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

