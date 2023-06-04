Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the French Open Round of 16 on Sunday, No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti.
Alcaraz is the favorite (-550) in this match, compared to the underdog Musetti, who is +375.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 84.6% chance to win.
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Lorenzo Musetti
|-550
|Odds to Win Match
|+375
|+140
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|84.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|21.1%
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|60.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.1
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights
- Alcaraz took down Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Musetti took down No. 13-ranked Cameron Norrie, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
- Alcaraz has played 65 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.6 games per match.
- Alcaraz has played 31 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.4 games per match.
- Musetti is averaging 23.4 games per match in his 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.1% of those games.
- Musetti has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 29 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.
- Alcaraz and Musetti each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on July 24, 2022, with Musetti securing the win 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.
- Alcaraz and Musetti have been equally balanced, each clinching three of six sets versus the other.
- Musetti and Alcaraz have competed in 62 total games, and Musetti has won more often, claiming 32 of them.
- In two matches between Alcaraz and Musetti, they have played 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.
