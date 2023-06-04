DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Dodgers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .244.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Miller (2-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.