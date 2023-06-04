Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Kasatkina: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Round of 16 at the French Open will feature Elina Svitolina and Daria Kasatkina matching up on Sunday, June 4 in Paris, France.
Tune in to watch Svitolina and Kasatkina on Tennis Channel.
Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Kasatkina Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Svitolina vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info
- Svitolina took down Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Svitolina won her last tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg), beating No. 66-ranked Blinkova in the final 6-2, 6-3 on May 27.
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Kasatkina beat No. 69-ranked Peyton Stearns, winning 6-0, 6-1.
- Kasatkina was eliminated in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 15, when she went down 4-6, 6-4, 0-6 to Jelena Ostapenko.
- Svitolina and Kasatkina competed in the Round of 32 at the US Open on September 3, 2021. Svitolina won the match 6-4, 6-2.
- Svitolina and Kasatkina have matched up for two total sets, with Svitolina taking two sets and Kasatkina being victorious in zero of them.
- Svitolina has taken 12 games against Kasatkina, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Kasatkina has taken home six games.
Svitolina vs. Kasatkina Odds and Probabilities
|Elina Svitolina
|Daria Kasatkina
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|45.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.6
