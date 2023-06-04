The Round of 16 at the French Open will feature Elina Svitolina and Daria Kasatkina matching up on Sunday, June 4 in Paris, France.

Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Kasatkina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Svitolina vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info

Svitolina took down Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Svitolina won her last tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg), beating No. 66-ranked Blinkova in the final 6-2, 6-3 on May 27.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Kasatkina beat No. 69-ranked Peyton Stearns, winning 6-0, 6-1.

Kasatkina was eliminated in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 15, when she went down 4-6, 6-4, 0-6 to Jelena Ostapenko.

Svitolina and Kasatkina competed in the Round of 32 at the US Open on September 3, 2021. Svitolina won the match 6-4, 6-2.

Svitolina and Kasatkina have matched up for two total sets, with Svitolina taking two sets and Kasatkina being victorious in zero of them.

Svitolina has taken 12 games against Kasatkina, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Kasatkina has taken home six games.

Svitolina vs. Kasatkina Odds and Probabilities

Elina Svitolina Daria Kasatkina +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 45.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.6

