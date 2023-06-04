No. 192-ranked Elina Svitolina will meet No. 9 Daria Kasatkina in the French Open Round of 16 on Sunday, June 4.

Kasatkina has -175 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Svitolina (+135).

Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 63.6% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Daria Kasatkina +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 45.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.6

Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Svitolina advanced past Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Kasatkina will look to stay on track after a 6-0, 6-1 win over No. 69-ranked Peyton Stearns in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Through eight matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Svitolina has played 20.3 games per match and won 51.2% of them.

On clay, Svitolina has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 20.3 games per match while winning 51.2% of games.

In the past year, Kasatkina has played 53 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.8% of the games. She averages 20.6 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Kasatkina has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 15 matches on clay courts in the past year.

On September 3, 2021, Svitolina and Kasatkina met in the US Open Round of 32. Svitolina took home the victory 6-4, 6-2.

Svitolina has taken two sets versus Kasatkina (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Kasatkina's zero.

Svitolina and Kasatkina have competed in 18 total games, and Svitolina has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Svitolina and Kasatkina are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

