The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has three doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .273.

In 12 of 14 games this season (85.7%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 35.7% of his games in 2023, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has an RBI in nine of 14 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .219 AVG .350 .265 OBP .350 .531 SLG .600 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 7/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings