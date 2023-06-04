Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 15 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .279.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (29.3%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven in a run in 15 games this season (36.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|17 (77.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Bradley (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In six games this season, the 22-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
