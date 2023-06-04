Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .210 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in 17 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this season (24.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.238
|AVG
|.194
|.289
|OBP
|.256
|.429
|SLG
|.278
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|7/3
|K/BB
|3/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller (2-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
