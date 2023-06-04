Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Justin Turner (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .348 with one homer.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 36 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (10.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Turner has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|24 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|15 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Rays are sending Bradley (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
