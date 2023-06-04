Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Karen Khachanov and Lorenzo Sonego will collide on Sunday in the Round of 16 of the French Open.

Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Sonego Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Khachanov vs. Sonego Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Khachanov beat No. 108-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6.

Khachanov was beaten by Gregoire Barrere (6-4, 4-6, 6-7) on May 12 in the round of 64 of his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Sonego made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 on Friday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Sonego's most recent tournament, he matched up with No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 32 on May 15 and was beaten 3-6, 6-7.

Khachanov and Sonego haven't played each other in the last five years.

Khachanov vs. Sonego Odds and Probabilities

Karen Khachanov Lorenzo Sonego -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

