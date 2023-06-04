Lorenzo Sonego (No. 48) will face Karen Khachanov (No. 11) in the Round of 16 of the French Open on Sunday, June 4.

Khachanov is getting -210 odds to bring home a victory versus Sonego (+160).

Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 67.7% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Lorenzo Sonego -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Khachanov defeated No. 108-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6.

Sonego will look to stay on track after a 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Khachanov has played an average of 25.9 games.

On clay, Khachanov has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.9 games per match while winning 51.9% of games.

Sonego has played 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.0 games per match and winning 50.4% of those games.

In 11 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Sonego has averaged 23.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 46.7% of the games.

Khachanov and Sonego have not competed against each other since 2015.

