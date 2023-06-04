Karolina Muchova and Elina Avanesyan are set to go head to head in the Round of 16 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 4.

Karolina Muchova vs. Elina Avanesyan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Muchova vs. Avanesyan Matchup Info

Muchova advanced past Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Muchova's most recent tournament, she was defeated 4-6, 7-6, 2-6 by No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa on May 16 in the round of 16 round.

Avanesyan reached the Round of 16 by beating No. 127-ranked Clara Tauson 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 on Friday.

In her most recent tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) on April 24, Avanesyan went up against Tamara Korpatsch in the qualification round 1 and was taken down 4-6, 1-6.

This is the first time that Muchova and Avanesyan have played each other in the last five years.

Muchova vs. Avanesyan Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Muchova Elina Avanesyan -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

