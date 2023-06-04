In the French Open Round of 16 on Sunday, No. 43-ranked Karolina Muchova meets No. 134 Elina Avanesyan.

With -400 odds, Muchova is the favorite against Avanesyan (+290) in this match.

Karolina Muchova vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karolina Muchova vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has an 80.0% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Elina Avanesyan -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

Karolina Muchova vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Muchova beat No. 27-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-3, 6-2.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Avanesyan took down No. 127-ranked Clara Tauson, winning 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Muchova has played 21.2 games per match in her 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Muchova has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 23.7 games per match.

Avanesyan has played 30 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.

Avanesyan has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.2 games per set in 13 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Muchova and Avanesyan have not matched up on the court.

