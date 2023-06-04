On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .218 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), Higashioka has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).

He has scored in eight games this year (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 13 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings