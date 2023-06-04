The New York Liberty (4-1), on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barclays Center, will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago Sky (3-3). This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Sky matchup.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-13.5) 160.5 -1400 +850 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Liberty (-13.5) 160.5 -1000 +550 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sky have compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • New York has been favored by 13.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Liberty games have hit the over once this season.
  • So far this season, one of the Sky games has hit the over.

