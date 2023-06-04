Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Novak Djokovic and Juan Pablo Varillas will collide on Sunday in the Round of 16 of the French Open.

You can see Varillas attempt to knock off Djokovic on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Djokovic vs. Varillas Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Djokovic beat No. 34-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-6, 7-6, 6-2.

In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Djokovic's most recent tournament, he was defeated in the quarterfinals 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 by No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune on May 17.

Varillas advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 14-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 on Friday.

In the round of 16 of his previous tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon), Varillas matched up with No. 28-ranked Francisco Cerundolo on May 23 and was defeated 2-6 (retired).

Djokovic hasn't squared off against Varillas in the past five years.

Djokovic vs. Varillas Odds and Probabilities

Novak Djokovic Juan Pablo Varillas -3000 Odds to Win Match +1050 +175 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7% 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.