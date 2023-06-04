In the Round of 16 of the French Open on Sunday, Novak Djokovic (ranked No. 3) meets Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 94).

Compared to the underdog Varillas (+1050), Djokovic is favored (-3000) to get to the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 96.8% chance to win.

Novak Djokovic Juan Pablo Varillas -3000 Odds to Win Match +1050 +175 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7% 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.1

Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

Djokovic advanced past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Varillas took down Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Djokovic has played 53 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match.

Djokovic has played 11 matches on clay over the past year, and 26.4 games per match.

In his 35 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Varillas is averaging 24.7 games per match while winning 50.4% of those games.

On clay, Varillas has played 28 matches and averaged 23.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Djokovic and Varillas have not matched up against each other since 2015.

