Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox will attempt to knock off Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams square off on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Boston ranks fifth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 303.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .335 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.320 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Houck has made eight starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/3/2023 Rays W 8-5 Home Garrett Whitlock Trevor Kelley 6/3/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Kutter Crawford Tyler Glasnow 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians - Away Chris Sale Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians - Away Garrett Whitlock Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole

