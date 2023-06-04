How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox will attempt to knock off Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams square off on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- Boston ranks fifth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 303.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .335 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.
- Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.320 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Houck has made eight starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
|5/31/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luke Weaver
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|W 8-5
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Trevor Kelley
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Taj Bradley
|6/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Tanner Bibee
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Aaron Civale
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Gerrit Cole
