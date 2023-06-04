Taj Bradley will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (41-19) on Sunday, June 4 versus the Boston Red Sox (30-28), who will counter with Tanner Houck. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to win. Tampa Bay is the run-line favorite (-1.5). A 9.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-4, 5.30 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 37 out of the 51 games, or 72.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 37-12 (75.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 6-3 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (48.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

