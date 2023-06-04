The Tampa Bay Rays (41-19) visit the Boston Red Sox (30-28) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, a game featuring two of MLB's most consistent batters. Yandy Diaz has an average of .310 (sixth in league) for the Rays, and Masataka Yoshida is fifth at .314 for the Red Sox.

The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (3-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Tanner Houck (3-4, 5.30 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-4, 5.30 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.30 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.

Houck has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Houck has eight starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (3-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up no earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.60 and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .237 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, Bradley has not yet earned a quality start.

In six starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 5.0 innings per appearance.

Taj Bradley vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox are batting .264 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .433 (fifth in the league) with 65 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in one game, and they have gone 5-for-19 with two doubles and three RBI over five innings.

