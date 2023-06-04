Sunday's Round of 16 at the French Open includes a match between Sebastian Ofner and Stefanos Tsitsipas at Stade Roland Garros.

Tennis Channel will show this Ofner versus Tsitsipas matchup.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ofner vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Ofner is coming off a 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 4-6 victory over No. 130-ranked Fabio Fognini in Friday's Round of 32.

Ofner was eliminated by Roman Safiullin (4-6, 6-7) on April 25 in the qualification final of his previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open.

Tsitsipas will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 95-ranked Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Tsitsipas' most recent tournament, he clashed with No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on May 20 and lost 5-7, 5-7.

This is the first time that Ofner and Tsitsipas have played each other in the last five years.

Ofner vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities

Sebastian Ofner Stefanos Tsitsipas +725 Odds to Win Match -1600 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 36.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.6

