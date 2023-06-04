In the Round of 16 of the French Open on Sunday, Stefanos Tsitsipas (ranked No. 5) takes on Sebastian Ofner (No. 118).

In the Round of 16, Tsitsipas is favored over Ofner, with -1600 odds against the underdog's +725.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

Round: Round of 16

Date: Sunday, June 4

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Location: Paris, France

Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Ofner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 94.1% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Stefanos Tsitsipas +725 Odds to Win Match -1600 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 36.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.6

Sebastian Ofner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

Ofner defeated Fabio Fognini 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 4-6 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Tsitsipas took down Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Ofner has played 25.5 games per match and won 51.8% of them.

In his nine matches on clay over the past year, Ofner has played an average of 24.8 games.

Tsitsipas has played 63 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.0 games per match and winning 54.1% of those games.

In 17 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has averaged 21.2 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 56.2% of the games.

Ofner and Tsitsipas have not competed against each other since 2015.

