Sloane Stephens and Aryna Sabalenka are on track to meet in the Round of 16 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 4.

Sloane Stephens vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Stephens vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

By taking down No. 58-ranked Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 on Friday, Stephens advanced to the Round of 16.

In her previous tournament (the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem), Stephens made a run before losing to Lucia Bronzetti in the semifinals 1-6, 1-6 on May 26.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Sabalenka took down No. 82-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova, winning 6-2, 6-2.

In the round of 64 of her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 11, Sabalenka was eliminated by No. 134-ranked Sofia Kenin 6-7, 2-6.

Sabalenka has gotten the better of Stephens, as she holds a 2-0 record in two head-to-head matchups. Their last match, which happened at the San Diego, USA Women Singles 2022 on October 13, 2022, was taken by Sabalenka, who took a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

Sabalenka has gotten the better of Stephens in six total sets, securing four sets (66.7%) against Stephens's two.

Sabalenka and Stephens have matched up for 57 games, and it's been Sabalenka who has taken the upper hand, claiming 30 of them. Stephens has been victorious in 27 games.

Stephens vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Sloane Stephens Aryna Sabalenka +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +300 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 38.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.7

