In the French Open Round of 16 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka versus No. 30 Sloane Stephens.

In this Round of 16 match against Stephens (+340), Sabalenka is the favorite with -500 odds.

Sloane Stephens vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sloane Stephens vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has an 83.3% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Aryna Sabalenka +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +300 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 38.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.7

Sloane Stephens vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Stephens beat Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Sabalenka advanced past Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Stephens has played 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.5 games per match.

In her nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, Stephens has played an average of 22.8 games.

Sabalenka has played 59 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 57.1% of those games.

Sabalenka has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Sabalenka has defeated Stephens two times in two matches. Sabalenka secured the win in their most recent match 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the San Diego, USA Women Singles 2022 on October 13, 2022.

Sabalenka and Stephens have squared off in six total sets, with Sabalenka clinching four of them and Stephens two.

Sabalenka has bettered Stephens in 30 of 57 total games between them, good for a 52.6% win rate.

In two matches between Stephens and Sabalenka, they have played 28.5 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

