The Dallas Wings (3-2) take on the Connecticut Sun (5-1) on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.

The matchup has no set line.

Sun vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBA TV, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 87 Wings 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-11.3)

Connecticut (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Sun vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Sun Performance Insights

This year, the Sun are posting 78.8 points per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 76.5 points per contest (fifth-ranked).

Connecticut ranks third-best in the WNBA by averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks sixth in the league (35.7 allowed per contest).

The Sun rank fourth in the WNBA with 12.2 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with 13.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Sun rank third-worst in the WNBA with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are draining 6.5 threes per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Sun are thriving when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as they rank second-best in the league in treys allowed (6.3 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (28.1%).

This year, Connecticut has taken 69.1% two-pointers, accounting for 75.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 30.9% threes (24.1% of the team's baskets).

