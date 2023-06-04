Yankees vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) and the New York Yankees (35-25) facing off at Dodger Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-2 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 4.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (2-0) to the mound, while Domingo German (3-3) will take the ball for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 4, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Yankees Player Props
|Dodgers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Yankees are 5-5-0 against the runline over their past 10 games.
- The Yankees have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York has a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (283 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Yankees have the fifth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Mariners
|W 10-4
|Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller
|May 30
|@ Mariners
|W 10-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 3
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Michael Grove
|June 4
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller
|June 6
|White Sox
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Lucas Giolito
|June 7
|White Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Lance Lynn
|June 8
|White Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck
|June 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello
