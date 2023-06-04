J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 94 home runs.

New York is ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

New York has scored 283 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 17th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

New York has the fifth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.233 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

German has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Brayan Bello

