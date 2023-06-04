How to Watch the Yankees vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Yankees Player Props
|Dodgers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 94 home runs.
- New York is ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- New York has scored 283 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Yankees have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 17th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- New York has the fifth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.233 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- German has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.