On Sunday, June 4 at 7:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) host the New York Yankees (35-25) at Dodger Stadium. Bobby Miller will get the call for the Dodgers, while Domingo German will take the hill for the Yankees.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Yankees have +135 odds to upset. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +120 odds). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (2-0, 1.64 ERA) vs German - NYY (3-3, 3.98 ERA)

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 30, or 63.8%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+110) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

