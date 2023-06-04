The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) and New York Yankees (35-25) play a rubber match on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (2-0) for the Dodgers and Domingo German (3-3) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (2-0, 1.64 ERA) vs German - NYY (3-3, 3.98 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .179 against him.

German has two quality starts under his belt this season.

German is trying to collect his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller will get the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the Washington Nationals.

He has an ERA of 1.64, a batting average against of .200 and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

