Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova's Round of 16 match in the French Open versus Cori Gauff is slated for Monday, June 5.

The Schmiedlova-Gauff matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Schmiedlova vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Schmiedlova is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 138-ranked Kayla Day in Saturday's Round of 32.

In her last tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open), Schmiedlova was beaten by Alycia Parks 2-6, 7-6, 2-6 on April 26, in the round of 128.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Gauff took down No. 143-ranked Mirra Andreeva, winning 6-7, 6-1, 6-1.

In the round of 32 of her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 14, Gauff was eliminated by No. 38-ranked Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 2-6, 2-6.

In the sole matchup between Schmiedlova and Gauff in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Mutua Madrid Open, Gauff was the last one standing, registering the 6-0, 6-2 win.

Gauff and Schmiedlova have matched up for two sets, and it's been Gauff who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming two of them. Schmiedlova has been victorious in zero sets.

Gauff has taken 12 games versus Schmiedlova, good for an 85.7% winning percentage, while Schmiedlova has taken home two games.

Schmiedlova vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Cori Gauff +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.