In the French Open Round of 16 on Monday, No. 100-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova meets No. 6 Cori Gauff.

In the Round of 16, Gauff is favored over Schmiedlova, with -700 odds against the underdog's +450.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 87.5% chance to win.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Cori Gauff +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Schmiedlova is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 138-ranked Kayla Day in Saturday's Round of 32.

Gauff advanced to the Round of 16 by beating No. 143-ranked Mirra Andreeva 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday.

Schmiedlova has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match.

Schmiedlova has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 21.2 games per match.

In the past year, Gauff has competed in 54 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.9% of the games. She averages 20.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Gauff has averaged 19.3 games per match and 8.4 games per set in seven matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

On April 28, 2022, Schmiedlova and Gauff matched up in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 64. Gauff secured the win 6-0, 6-2.

In two sets between Gauff and Schmiedlova, Gauff has yet to lose any of them.

Gauff has captured 12 games (85.7% win rate) versus Schmiedlova, who has claimed two games.

Gauff and Schmiedlova have faced off one time, and they have averaged 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.